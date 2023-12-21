IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Thursday that IDF troops have eliminated more than 2,000 terrorists since the beginning of ground operations in Gaza.

“Our forces continue to intensify ground operations in northern and southern Gaza. Since the end of the operational pause on ground operations in Gaza, our forces have eliminated over 2,000 terrorists from the air, sea, and land. We have increased the number of soldiers fighting in eastern Khan Yunis and are operating there determinedly with five infantry brigades and combat engineering forces, focusing on underground combat to drive out the terrorists, fight them as they emerge, and drain this space of Hamas terrorism,” Hagari said in his daily press briefing.

He also commented on the discourse surrounding the possibility of a ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages.

“We have not forgotten for a moment our moral responsibility to bring back all of the hostages who are still held in Gaza. The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for the wellbeing of the hostages, and we will continue to demand medical assistance from the world, but we rely only on ourselves. We will continue to operate so that our around-the-clock operational efforts will lead to circumstances that will bring back the hostages,” said Hagari.

The IDF Spokesperson also sent a warning to Hezbollah in the wake of the continued firing at the northern border.

“Hezbollah has turned southern Lebanon into a combat zone and continues to endanger the future of the entire state of Lebanon for the sake of Hamas and Iran. We are in a very high state of readiness and will continue to act decisively to push Hezbollah away from the border,” he said.