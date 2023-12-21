The Hamas terror organization published a video on Thursday depicting three hostages who were murdered in the Gaza Strip and whose bodies were extracted last week by the IDF.

In the video, Elia Toledano, Nik Beizer, and Ron Scherman are seen alive.

In compliance with the families' request and to not play into Hamas' propaganda game, Arutz Sheva-Israel National News will not publish the footage.

Hamas claimed that they tried to protect the three, but they were hit by the IDF in the Gaza Strip.

The bodies of Beizer and Scherman, both IDF soldiers, were taken from the Gaza Strip to Israeli territory in an operation by soldiers of the 551st Brigade and Unit 504 of the Intelligence Directorate.

Following an identification process by medical staff and the IDF Rabbinate, the IDF notified the family of their death in captivity and the operation to rescue the bodies.

That same day, the IDF announced that the body of the abducted civilian, Elia Toledano, 28, from Tel Aviv, was also extracted from the Gaza Strip.