A Wikipedia chart in an article called “Biblical canon” explains the Catholic Church and 11 Protestant Churches believe that the Five Books of the Torah and much of the rest of what is known as the “Old Testament” are parts of the Christian canon.

Canon defines which books are considered holy by a particular faith. The leaders and teachers of religion consider the Canon as the theological foundation of their faith.

As the Five Books of the Torah are part of the Christian faith, any Christian who believes in their faith should be a supporter of Israel and the Zionist movement, or they are ignoring the foundation of their faith. Allow me to explain.

In Chapter 12 of the Book of Genesis, God speaks to ‘Abraham (then named Abram). He says:

Gemesis:12 1 : And the Lord said to Abram, “Go forth from your land and from your birthplace and from your father’s house, to the land that I will show you."

What land did God show him? The land Abram was told to go to was then called Canaan. Now, it’s called Israel. With that order from heaven, Abram, the “first Jew,” also became the first Zionist. He would create a sovereign homeland for the Hebrews (nascent Jews) in the land God showed him.

Gemesis:12 2: And I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you will and aggrandize your name.

Notice it doesn’t say race or religion. From the very beginning, the Jews were a nation. According to Webster, a nation is a large group of people with a common origin, language, and tradition constituting a political entity. It wasn’t written for that purpose, but that’s a great description of the Jewish people.

Gemesis15:7 And He said to him, “I am the Lord, who brought you forth from Ur of the Chaldees to give you this land to inherit it.”

In other words, God made Abram walk 600 miles to give him and his descendants their eternal homeland. He gets more specific in Genesis 17-8

"And I will give you and your seed after you the land of your sojourning’s, the entire land of Canaan, for an everlasting possession, and I will be to them for a God.” And God said to Abraham, “And you shall keep My covenant, you and your seed after you throughout their generations.

God says the Jew’s “ownership” of the Holy Land is eternal.

The following few verses explain the rules of circumcision, which, for obvious reasons, I don’t want to share the details, but know that circumcision is a basic tenet for a male Jew.

The next section of the chapter mirrors the Middle East today.

And God said to Abraham, “Your wife Sarai-you shall not call her name Sarai, for Sarah is her name. And I will bless her, and I will give you a son from her, and I will bless her, and she will become [a mother of] nations; kings of nations will be from her.

Abraham fell on his face and rejoiced, and he said to himself, “Will [a child] be born to one who is a hundred years old, and will Sarah, who is ninety years old, give birth?” And Abraham said to God, “If only Ishmael will live before You!”. God said, “Indeed, your wife Sarah will bear you a son, and you shall name him Isaac, and I will establish My covenant with him as an everlasting covenant for his seed after him.

And regarding Ishmael, I have heard you; behold, I have blessed him, and I will make him fruitful, and I will multiply him exceedingly; he will beget twelve princes, and I will make him into a great nation. But I will establish my covenant with Isaac, whom Sarah will bear to you next year.

The covenant God made with Abraham, which includes the Holy Land passes through his son Isaac and Isaac’s descendants. Ishmael and his descendants will also become a great nation, but Isaac’s descendants will be holy and obligated to the covenant made with his grandfather. Ishmael’s descendants will also become a great nation, but oer there is no covenant.

One element of that is that the descendants of Isaac (Jews) got the Holy Land. The descendants of Ishmael will get royalty, but not the Holy Land.

Bringing that up to today, whenever you discuss Israel’s war with Hamas, remember that Israel is a nation mostly comprised of the descendants of Isaac. Hamas descended from Ishmael. In other words, any Christian or Jew who believes that Israel should be destroyed ‘from the river to the sea” or favors Hamas over Israel in any way is Ignoring their canon, the bedrock of their faith.

Jeff Dunetzis a member of the Herut Zionist Movement. Herut is an international movement for Zionist pride and education dedicated to the ideals of pre-World War Two Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky. Jeff Dunetz- שמואל בן נח (The Lid) is an active member and Director of Special Projects for the Herut North America organization. More about Herut can be found at www.HerutNA.org..