Friday, the 10th of the Jewish month of Tevet, is a fast day, the General Kadish Day, for Jews whose burial site is unknown. Since the war began, “Hessed Haim and Emet” recruited 730 volunteers who undertook to say Kadish for the victims and fallen soldiers every day. They are now turning to the public, seeking additional volunteers to say Kadish for 543 additional casualties, including the Nova party murder victims.

“There are many young murder victims in this war, some who have no one to say Kadish for them. This venture brings together to ends of the Israeli society and guarantees commemoration of the victim’s memory," the initiative's leaders stated.

“Hessed Haim and Emet” was founded by Dror David Amos when he was an IDF officer on active duty, from which he was discharged after 25 years of service.

The organization, in partnership with "Unity in Action, aims to accompany bereaved families in their time of grief on matters relating to bereavement customs, Kadish, Shiva, and Yahrzeits, and all that the families need during the year of bereavement.

Since the war broke out, hundreds of bereaved families contacted Dror, asking for assistance regarding Kadish. “I got requests from bereaved families who wanted to know that there is someone to say Kadish for their loved ones during the year of bereavement. There are fallen IDF soldiers whose parents passed away or whose children are very young. I realized that there is a true need and that it is the organization’s mission during Iron Swords”.

Since then, “Hessed Haim and Emet” recruited hundreds of Haredi and religious volunteers who took it upon themselves to say Kadish for one year for one of the victims of the Black Sabbath. “Saying Kadish for a full year is no easy task. It is a great responsibility and commitment to the family and the deceased to say Kadish every day, including Saturdays and holidays, without missing a single day. People who took it upon themselves are doing it with great dedication and a deep sense of

mutual guarantee”.

Alongside the saying of Kadish, members of the organization continue to accompany the bereaved families. Last Hanukah, dozens of volunteers visited the homes of hundreds of families who lost their loved ones and gave them a menorah with a photo of their loved one. The families were very touched by the initiative and said: “You were with us in our difficult hour, and you continue to be by our side today. We have become a family”.