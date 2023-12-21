National Unity Chairman Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday visited southern Israel. He held a situational assessment at the 98th and 36th Divisions, after which he visited Netiv Ha'asara with Ashkelon Shore Regional Council Chief Itamar Revivo.

"The activity in Gaza will continue, and the harm to Hamas is getting deeper, and it will continue deep in the territory and in various stages," Gantz stated.

He added, "There is no intention to stop the fighting until we bring back the hostages and change the reality in the south and the north. Hamas' refusal to release elderly, ill, and women from captivity after 70 days while risking their lives is another proof that we must remove the threat of Hamas. It is proof that Hamas is worse than ISIS, and its leaders and members' verdict is death. To remove this threat, we will continue to fight until we reach our goals."

Hamas' presence causes severe harm to Gazans. He who doesn't spare his citizens while he sleeps in luxury hotels, who use them to survive, is a war criminal. It will take as much time as we need. We will fight, and we will win," Gantz concluded.