In the Beit Hanoun area, soldiers from the Counterterrorism (Lotar) Unit identified a terrorist emerging from a tunnel shaft while firing bursts of shots at the forces, seemingly to draw them toward explosives planted near the forces. The soldiers opened fire, threw grenades and neutralized the threat from a distance. Following the incident, the soldiers destroyed the tunnel shaft.

During the battles at a school in the depths of Shejaiya, soldiers of the 188th Brigade fought in close-quarters combat with a terrorist squad and located a significant underground shaft in a school. The terrorists tried to direct the force into an ambush with explosives and the soldiers responded by eliminating the terrorists, with the help of tank fire and UAVs.

Earlier, the IDF reported that the 99th Division completed a divisional operation in the southern area of Gaza City, and expanded the IDF's area of activity in the center of the Gaza Strip. In the operation, forces eliminated hundreds of terrorists and found weapons hidden in children's dolls in the Bakshi area.

The soldiers of the 179th and 646th Brigades eliminated terrorists, located many weapons, including rocket launchers, and explosives, as well as motorcycles and destroyed tunnel shafts, some of which had significant water and electricity infrastructure installed.