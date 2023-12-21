The Babylonians laid siege to the walls of Jerusalem on the 10th of Tevet, but only breached the walls after a year and a half, on the 17th of Tamuz. Why was a day of fasting set on the 10th of Tevet? Because destruction does not begin when the enemy breaks through the walls, but as soon as they stand at the gate. A physical gaze sees only the visible and present enemy; a spiritual view identifies processes even before they occur.

Among the people of Israel there are prophets of destruction and prophets of consolation. The role of the prophets of destruction is to warn of future dangers (such was the role of the prophet Jeremiah), and the role of the prophets of consolation is to look to the future good (such was the role of the prophet Zechariya).

In any case, this is the role of the prophets – to look beyond the present.

Unfortunately, in our generation, we too, have experienced destruction; in our generation, we too, ignored the enemy at the gate and fell asleep in front of the monster behind the wall. But the people of Israel are not alone, and there are prophets of destruction and consolation even in our generation.

The prophets of destruction are those who correctly identified the processes and dangers – and although they were not listened to in their time – we pray that now their voices will be heard. The prophets of consolation are all those incredible figures who are now being revealed, who manage to look beyond their present personal sorrow, and inspire all of us to look to eternity.

Eliyahu Libman, Zvika Mor, Hadas Levinstern, Iris Chaim and many more – prophets and prophetesses who, when we hear them, hear the words of the prophet Zechariah: "And the fast of the fourth month [the 17th of Tamuz] and the fast of the fifth month [the 9th of Av] and the fast of the seventh month [the fast of Gedalya] and the fast of the tenth month [the 10th of Tevet] will be for the House of Judah days of joy and happiness and good holidays; love truth and peace " (Zechariya 8, 19).

Have an meaningful fast!