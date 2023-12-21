Whether it’s in the pediatric cancer unit or the wreckage of Kibbutz Be’eri, Rabbi Meir Hacker is a legend.

For many years, he has dedicated his life to volunteer work for both the living and the deceased. For the past five hours, however, a painful truth hid behind Hacker’s smile: His wife is severely ill.

Over the course of a few years, she went from energetic writer and Mom to bedridden and unable to function. Rabbi Hacker has stood by her side through countless surgeries and takes care of her needs each day.

As of recently, there is some good news in the Hacker household. Their beloved daughter, Esther, is engaged to be married. As happy as they are, a dark cloud looms over their event: After intensive medical debts and years of kindness, they are desperately poor. They have no way to help their daughter prepare for a simple wedding or get started in her new home.

The bride can’t afford a dress.

In addition to everything they’ve already been through, Rabbi and Mrs. Hacker are deeply pained by their inability to help Esther. Funds are being collected so that readers can say “thank you” to Rabbi Hacker for all his years of service by marrying off his daughter with dignity.

