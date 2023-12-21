Captain (res.) Maya, a member of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, spoke to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva during the international delegation to Kfar Aza and other communities of southern Israel which were devastated during the Hamas massacre of October 7.

Captain Maya described the importance of presenting the truth of what happened on October 7 to the world and her role in ensuring that these facts are presented.

"I served in the IDF for nearly five years, and I also didn't do what I'm doing now, but I think this mission is incredibly important," she said. "I think that the world needs to know and to see and to understand what took place here. To see it and to witness it with your own eyes, even 75 days in as we are now, I think it's different than seeing it through the lens, through the camera."

"We want people to come and to see, and we want them to know the facts of what happened here, because as horrible and heartbreaking as it is ... it is important to understand what took place here.

Describing the attack on Kfar Aza on October 7, she said: "We're talking about hundreds of terrorists infiltrating the kibbutz. They came in well-prepared with guns, RPGs, bombs, and they start shooting at people's houses, at innocent, peaceful civilians' houses."

"They brought in gasoline tanks and tires from Gaza. They set the houses on fire. People are hiding in their mamads, in the bomb shelter, the room that is supposed to be safe in your house.

Describing the second wave of Gazans who were not affiliated with Hamas but who followed the terrorists across the border and committed many crimes themselves, Maya said that she is not sure herself how to categorize them.

"They came here, they were not associated with Hamas, and they came here and they loot. When I try to picture it in my mind ... I'm trying to imagine the body parts, the dismantled bodies that were raped, burned, and they took people's things. We had a woman telling us they took her laundry, women's shoes, flatscreen TVs. A lot of the messages you see outside these apartments, even though it's been cleared, was done by them," she said.

"We're on a mission," Maya said. "I feel honored to be here because I honestly believe from the bottom of my heart that the world needs to know and to see what happened here. And if I can be of any assistance in that, then I'm blessed to be her, because we're in such difficult times and we need the world to know."