Approximately 30 rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel on Thursday afternoon, in near-simultaneous barrages on central and southern Israel.

The barrage set off air raid sirens in Ashdod, Ashkelon, the Lakhish region, Tel Aviv, and many other communities in central and southern Israel.

Some of the rockets were intercepted, and police are handling a number of cases where rocket fragments were found.

Thus far there have been no reports of injuries.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that rocket fragments reported in Herzliya, Rishon Lezion, and Or Yehuda.

Rocket fragments were also found in a school in Tel Aviv. The school stressed that the children were in protected spaces at the time, and no one was injured. No damage was caused to the school.