Many of you have memories of your formative years in Yeshiva. The passion, the excitement, the desire to understand every word of the Gemara and commentaries is an experience that you remember many years later.

Unfortunately, this can also be a source of disappointment – many ask themselves: what happened? Here I am in the working world and I miss those days terribly. Will they ever return?

We would like to introduce you to a program that will restore that passion and excitement for in-depth learning, while at the same time give you basic as well as deep knowledge in halacha. Here you will explore halacha as you never have – beginning with the Gemara and learning through commentaries such as the Rishonim, Tur, Beit Yosef, Shulchan Aruch, and its commentaries. Once you have mastered the concepts, they will be applied to studying the rulings of contemporary authorities such as Harav Moshe Feinstein, Harav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, and Harav Ovadia Yosef's Sephardic viewpoint and tradition.

The Virtual Halacha Program, known as VHP, stresses review as well as tests as aids in truly mastering the material. Although our primary goal is to learn Torah and to bring back the excitement to your learning, we offer a program as well. For many, this provides focus and incentive to review and truly master what they have learned.

The program has just completed a four-year cycle of Orach Chaim. We are now beginning to learn Hilchos Bishul B'Shabbos in the Orach Chaim track, and a new section of Hilchos Basar B'chalav in the Yoreh Deah track.

