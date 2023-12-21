The physical health of the commander of Hamas's military wing, Mohammed Deif, is believed to be poor, after new information was published Wednesday.

In footage of him received by Israeli forces, Deif is shown limping and with a prosthetic, but is not using a wheelchair and is moving under his own power, according to Channel 12 News.

Additionally, analysis of the footage shows that he has only one eye. The footage likewise shows that he is using both hands, which seem to have been uninjured.

Videos found in Gaza show him sitting around a table briefing Hamas leadership. Another video shows him in a rare social setting.

Yet another video shows him with someone else in a tunnel, counting piles of dollars in cash, and talking together about the amount of money they have.

Israeli security forces consider Deif to be the most wanted Hamas terrorist, after Yahya Sinwar. In 1992, he commanded the terrorist squad that kidnapped and murdered IDF soldier Alon Karavani.

Deif was responsible for commanding terrorist squads that killed Nachshon Waxmann, Aryeh Frankentil, and Shahr Samani. Additionally, he was responsible for many other terrorist attacks that cost the lives of dozens of civilians. Palestinian Authority security forces arrested him several times, but he was released after short prison sentences only.

Deif has survived seven different assassination attempts over the years. He has escaped Israeli assassination and was injured four times in the process, including in Operation Defensive Edge. Last week, the IDF dropped flyers over the Gaza Strip promising 100,000 US dollars and more to anyone who could bring reliable information about the whereabouts of Hamas leaders, including Deif.