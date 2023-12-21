The coming weekend will be characterized by winds and rain - and colder temperatures than usual, especially in northern and central Israel.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with no significant change in temperatures. Eastern winds will blow in the northern mountains, until the afternoon hours. On Thursday night, rain will begin falling, mostly in northern Israel, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.

Friday will see local rainfall in northern Israel, and there may still be isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop, and the weather will be colder than average for the season. Beginning in the evening hours, the rains will increase and spread to central Israel, and there may be flooding along the coastline.

On Saturday, there will be intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, and there may be thunderstorms. Harsh winds will blow, and there may be haze in southern Israel. During the morning hours, there is a chance of flooding along the coastline.

The low temperatures and rain are expected to continue on Sunday as well.