The existence of the largest terror tunnel in the Gaza Strip, just 400 meters from the Erez border crossing, about which information was published at the beginning of the week, was known to the highest levels of Israel's government for four years at least.

The political level decided not to launch attack to destroy the tunnel system under the Gaza strip, including the massive tunnel that Hamas builds over several years, according to Yediot Ahronot.

According to the report, senior political officials who knew about the tunnel and participated in security deliberations over the last few years stated that they had debated Hamas' tunnel construction. The political chain of command decided not to attack the giant tunnel system.

The tunnels discovered were reported to be large enough to admit vehicles and found to contain command centers, weapons depots, living quarters, and blast doors to keep the IDF forces from entering.