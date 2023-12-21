An internal slideshow from the Finance Ministry shows that the budget department is requesting to raise VAT, income tax, and corporate tax by 1%.

The department also requested a reduction in tax credits for children, taxes on opening savings funds, taxes on income from rental apartments, taxes on importing products, and taxes on Netflix.

Sources within the Finance Ministry estimate that the program will cost the average family hundreds of shekels more each month.

Additionally, the department intends to specifically target younger people and weaker demographics by canceling the tariff reform in the public transit system and canceling tax credits for those who have recently finished academic degrees.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich strongly opposed the plan and demanded that the officials in his Ministry find more suitable alternatives.