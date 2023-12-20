The names of two soldiers who were killed in battle in Gaza were made public on Wednesday night.

The Binyamin Regional Council announced the death of Sergeant Lavi Gihasi, a resident of Hashmonaim. “Baruch Dayan Haemet. With sorrow and pain we announce the loss in battle of a son of the Yishuv -Sergeant Lavi Gihasi.”

“We embrace Orit and Yaakov, Noam, Yagel, Yedidya and the entire Gihasi family, and will share the funeral details when available,” the Council said.

Meanwhile, Moshav Shadmot Dvora announced the death of the Lieutenant Omri Schwartz. His funeral will be held on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at the local cemetery.