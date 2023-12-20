* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin ([email protected])

Three released hostages — Sapir Cohen together with Irena Tati and her daughter Yelena Trupanov — came last night to the Hotel, to make the HaGomel blessing and to recite the Mizmor LeTodah (psalm of thanksgiving).

I was present at one of the giant prayer vigils at the Kotel prior to their release. It was a gathering full of deep thoughts concern and supplication. Their being released alive and well should not be taken for granted, nor should their being able to come on their own to give thanks.

There is a famous story about a rabbi whose daughter was in the delivery room. He stood outside and recited psalms for a quick and easy delivery. Then the baby was born, mazal tov, but when everyone ran to the mother, he remained where he was. When they asked him why, he said: “Up till now, we prayed requesting [God's help], and now we are giving thanks.”

This prayer of thanksgiving is the 100th chapter in the book of Psalms. It’s worthwhile to get to know it since even during difficult days there are things for which one should be thankful. The three released hostages prayed yesterday that soon all the hostages, soldiers, evacuees and wounded and all of us will be able to proclaim this psalm with great joy:

מִזְמוֹר לְתוֹדָה: הָרִיעוּ לַה׳, כָּל-הָאָרֶץ. עִבְדוּ אֶת-ה׳ בְּשִׂמְחָה; בֹּאוּ לְפָנָיו, בִּרְנָנָה. דְּעוּ כִּי ה׳, הוּא אֱלֹהִים: הוּא-עָשָׂנוּ, וְלוֹ אֲנַחְנוּ עַמּוֹ, וְצֹאן מַרְעִיתוֹ. בֹּאוּ שְׁעָרָיו, בְּתוֹדָה--חֲצֵרֹתָיו בִּתְהִלָּה; הוֹדוּ-לוֹ, בָּרְכוּ שְׁמוֹ. כִּי-טוֹב ה׳, לְעוֹלָם חַסְדּוֹ; וְעַד-דֹּר וָדֹר, אֱמוּנָתוֹ. (A song for a thanksgiving offering. Shout to the Lord, all the earth. Serve the Lord with joy, come before Him with praise. Know that the Lord is God; He made us and we are His people and the flock of His pasture. Come into His gates with thanksgiving, [into] His courtyards with praise; give thanks to Him, bless His name. For the Lord is good; His kindness is forever, and from generation to generation is His faith.)

May we all hear good news.