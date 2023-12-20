Channel 12 political pundit Amit Segal posted a video on X in which he explains why Israel should be wary of US President Joe Biden's proposal to return the Gaza Strip to the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Segal opens by mentioning the Oslo Accords, as part of which PLO leaders were returned to Israel from Tunisia, and an armed PA was created, which was supposed to rule the territories in Judea and Samaria and eventually become a state.

According to Segal, the "Oslo experiment" failed since instead of using the resources given to them to create a state, Yasser Arafat, the leader of the PLO, and his colleagues used the resources in the Intifada against Israel.

After that, Segal discusses the left's accusations, according to which Prime Minister Netanyahu weakened the PA instead of cultivating it as a moderate factor.

According to Segal, who relies on a survey conducted during the war, approximately 44% of Palestinian residents of Judea and Samaria would vote for Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, if there were elections in the PA.

The analyst added that Hamas' popularity has only grown since October 7th. "In Israel, if you want support, you have to lower taxes; there, if you want support, you got to murder Jews."

"Biden dreams that a moderate Palestinian Authority exists somewhere that would take over the Gaza Strip. What's more plausible is Hamas from Gaza taking over Judea and Samaria," Segal emphasizes.

"The lesson is that until further notice, we have to live by the sword," he concluded.