Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Wednsday met with the Navy commanders and servicepeople operating in the vicinity of the city of Eilat.

During the visit, the Minister was briefed on operational and intelligence activities as well as the Navy’s preparations in the face of aerial and naval threats in the Red Sea. The visit was attended by Navy Commander VADM David Saar Salama.

Minister Gallant spoke with the men and women on board the Sa’ar 6-class corvette about the need to maintain readiness for actions in arenas both near and far.

“The threat to freedom of navigation in the Straits of Bab al-Mandab, two thousand kilometers from the State of Israel, is not only a threat to traffic to Israel but also to international freedom of navigation in waters belonging to all countries,” Minister Gallant stated.

“I would like to thank my friend, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, whom I hosted in Israel a few days ago, for leading, on behalf of the United States, the multinational force tasked with ensuring freedom of navigation for all in the Strait of Bab al Mandab,” he added.



The Defense Minister addressed the servicemen and women and said: “I have met the men and women in our Navy, the officers and commanders. We will not tolerate threats against the State of Israel. If they continue to provoke us, try to attack Eilat with missiles or by other means, we will know what to do. We are preparing - the troops here are ready for any mission and any command. The State of Israel, through the Navy and the Air Force, will know how to defend itself.”