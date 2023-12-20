תקיפות בכירי המערך האווירי של חמאס צילום: דובר צה"ל

Since the beginning of the war, the Israel Air Force (IAF) has deployed accurate, real-time intelligence in operations against the commander and capabilities of Hamas’ Aerial Unit. In addition, preventative strikes were carried out against terror cells operating surface-to-air missiles, UAVs and drones.

At the start of the war, an aerial detection system developed by Hamas and hidden inside water heaters on the roofs of civilian houses in the Gaza Strip in order to identify and track IDF aircraft was destroyed by the IAF in cooperation with the Intelligence Directorate (J2) and the ISA.

סיכול חוליית שיגור כטב״מ נפץ צילום: דובר צה"ל

"The Israeli Air Force Intelligence Division operates to maintain aerial superiority in all sectors and to protect the skies of the State of Israel. The Intelligence Division, in cooperation with the Intelligence Directorate (J2), generated hundreds of military targets on the southern front. These targets, including weapons storage facilities, terrorist hideouts and operational centers for senior officials in Hamas’ Aerial Unit, were struck by the IAF," the IDF stated.

"Furthermore, accurate intelligence led to the identification and strikes on dozens of launch posts from which missiles were directed at IDF troops inside the Gaza Strip, as well as dozens of UAV launch posts that were placed on the roofs of civilian houses."