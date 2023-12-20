Today (Wednesday), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, conducted a tour and situational assessment at the Lebanese border with the commanders of the 146th Division.

In his remarks to the reservists of the division, Halevi said that the IDF is right to attempt to change the situation on the northern border, which has been subject to constant attacks from the Hezbollah and Hamas terrorists organizations since October 7.

"We are not returning to how things were beforehand. This means to push further, to reinforce this and to bring the residents back here, to Netu'a, and along the entire border line, to a different situation that is much more secure," Halevi said.

He added, "Our role as those in uniform is to prepare the first option, to be very well prepared for combat. And no matter what, the coming year will include a lot of work."

"Listen, I have always believed in the reservist array. I say, seeing the seriousness here on the ground, is very impressive, there is someone to rely on. Keep going, be strong. Also, a very great effort, say this also to all the soldiers, it's good to take good care of the reservists, students, employees, self-employed. The State (of Israel) will invest resources here, we are working very hard on this.

"I know, people come first of all for the mission and the sense of duty, it is very noticeable and that's the most important. And we will ensure that the State (of Israel) properly gives back, because people are really making a sacrifice here that is worthy of appreciation. Good to see you," the Chief of Staff concluded.

Earlier Wednesday, two surface-to-air missiles were launched toward an IAF aircraft. The aircraft was not hit and continued on its mission. Additional launches toward Israel were identified, and an interceptor was launched during the incident. In response to the launches, IDF artillery struck in Lebanon.



Furthermore, a number of launches from Lebanon toward the areas of Goren and Manara in northern Israel were identified. Since this morning, IDF artillery and tanks have struck a number of locations in Lebanon in order to remove a threat and also struck additional terrorist infrastructure.



In addition, a short while ago, IAF fighter jets, helicopters, and aircraft struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, a military compound, launch posts, a command center, and a weapons depot.