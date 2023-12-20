Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a declaration on Wednesday evening which included a message for the Hamas terror organization.

"We are continuing the war to the end. It will continue until the elimination of Hamas - until victory. Whoever thinks we will stop is not connected to reality. We will not stop the fighting until we reach the goals we set: the elimination of Hamas, the release of the hostages, and the removal of the threat from Gaza," the Prime Minister declared.

"We are striking Hamas with fire - an inferno. Everywhere - today included. We are also hitting their accomplices from close and from afar," he added.

"All Hamas terrorists, from the first to the last, are dead men walking. They only have two options: surrender or die," Netanyahu concluded.