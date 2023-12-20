“Look, Mommy, that girl is the Ima shel Shabbat!”

A woman in a blonde wig’s face flushes. She and her daughter are briskly passing the children’s ward in Tel Hashomer Hospital, and a cute little girl wearing a white turban sits on the floor, playing with blocks. But from the web of tubes weaving in and out of her skin and her fragile appearance to the worried expression on the face of her mother, who was closely monitoring her, the situation was heartbreakingly clear.

This little girl wasn’t playing dress-up; She had cancer.

Five-year-old Chana Zahav is in a heroic fight for her life, and it is not her first rodeo. When she was only three, Chana was diagnosed with cancer, and nine months later, she went into remission. However, after a little less than a year, the initial signs of cancer started to return. Her family ran tests, and unfortunately, it was true. Chani’s cancer was back.

Chana’s parents, Nechama and Rabbi Shmuel Zahav have had to leave their jobs to be with her 24/7 as she endures grueling treatments. This has placed a significant financial burden on them, particularly due to the extensive travel required from their home to the hospital, involving multiple public transport lines. Meanwhile, their six other children at home desperately need their parents' support, and the family is struggling to afford even basic necessities like food.

They are desperately trying to save one child’s life - and now the other children are suffering. Donations are being collected by the Vaad HaRabbanim here to help the Zahavs give their children what they need during the unthinkable challenge of having a sick 5-year-old little child.