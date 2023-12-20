Iris Haim, mother of Yotam Haim, who was among three hostages accidentally mistaken for terrorists and killed by the IDF, sent a message to the soldiers who accidentally shot her son.

In her message, she told the soldiers, “I love and appreciate you. I have no anger. I understand the complicated situation you were in.”

She also said that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu informed her that her son would receive an IDF decoration, even though he did not serve in the IDF due to medical reasons.

Yotam, 28 years old at the time of his death, was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7 from his home in Kfar Aza. He was a talented musician who also loved to cook Italian food.

During the Hamas attack, he wrote in the family WhatsApp group: "They are taking everything from me, they are burning my house, I hope to survive."