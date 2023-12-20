Yossi Schneider, a cousin of Shiri Bibas, who was kidnapped by Hamas with her children and husband Yarden (Jordan), said Wednesday morning that Israelis have become accustomed to the fact that Kfir, Ariel, and their parents are in captivity.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Schneider said: "I called the lists of released hostages modern day ‘Schindler’s Lists.’ Everyday we waited and waited, to hear the names on the lists; to know who was alive and who was not."

He spoke about the concern for the Bibas family's health: "We are seriously concerned for the children's health. Kfir was supposed to receive vitamins and formulas that were important for his growth and development. We are very concerned for his health."

Schneider added: "We understand that they were moved to another organization which is not the Islamic Jihad. It could be another gang. From Yarden’s video, we saw some signs of life – it made us feel good. On the other hand, in this video we saw his precarious mental state and that he is very thin. The possibility that they were transferred to another terrorist organization, or that they were 'sold' to someone else is unbelievable. This level of evil is totally inhuman and exceeds all limits."

Schneider shared: "I feel a certain level of numbness – that Israelis have accepted this situation. I see it in the number of soldiers who are killed every day. It affects us all less; it’s less painful. We have unfortunately become accustomed to soldiers being killed and falling in battle and to the situation of Kfir, Ariel, and their parents in captivity.”

Finally, he was asked what message he would like to convey to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense: "I don't have much to say to them – the hostages must be their top priority. Hamas must be destroyed and [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar killed. That can be done tomorrow, but the hostages must be returned home now."