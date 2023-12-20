Three battalions of paratroopers have received leave for the first time since Saturday, October 7, when Hamas savagely attacked Israeli civilians as the country celebrated the holiday of Simchat Torah.

Soldiers from other brigades have already received leave from Gaza, some of them more than once.

Many parents of paratroopers have criticized the decision not to allow them leave until now, since the fighting began over 70 days ago. One journalist whose son is serving as a paratrooper also criticized the fact that the soldiers have hardly been allowed to speak to their families on the phone.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post has reported that Israel is willing to agree to a two-week ceasefire if it will bring back some of the hostages still held in Gaza.

The goal of such a lengthy ceasefire, according to the report, would be to allow Hamas to track down and gather the hostages, some of whom are being held by Gazan citizens and other terror groups.