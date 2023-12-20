Israel is considering a two-week ceasefire, the Washington Post reported.

According to the Washington Post reports that the purpose of this ceasefire would be to enable Hamas to collect all hostages from around Gaza and release several dozens of them.

Journalist David Ignatius states that Israel might commit to pulling back its forces after this ceasefire, and conduct more pinpointed attacks, mostly in northern Gaza.

He also mentioned that even though officials in Israel estimate that the war will last several more months, leaders know that they have to move on to the next stage in the war – also to enable the reserve duty soldiers to go back home and to work.

According to one report, one of the forces pushing in this direction is the US government, who is putting heavy pressure on Israel to move to more focused military action in Gaza.

Even so, Ignatius concludes that for Israel to complete this move, the US understands that solutions must be found for the most controversial issues in this war: control over Gaza on the day after the war and the possibility that the IDF will maintain military presence throughout the region – at least in the first stage.