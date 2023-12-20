The pleasant, sunny weather that Israelis have enjoyed for the past several days will continue nearly until the weekend, forecasters predict.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with no significant change in temperatures. In northern Israel and in the mountains, strong eastern winds will blow, with gusts of up to 50 kilometers per hour.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures. In northern Israel and in the mountains, strong eastern winds will blow, which will lessen in the afternoon hours. On Thursday night, local rainfall is expected in northern Israel.

Friday will be partly cloudy, and the winds will pick up. There may be haze, especially in central and southern Israel. In northern Israel, local rains will fall intermittently. Temperatures will drop to seasonal average.

On Friday night, the rains will increase in northern Israel and along the coastline, and there will be thunderstorms as well. In northern Israel there may be gusts of wind of up to 70 kilometers an hour.

Saturday will see rain and thunderstorms, especially in northern Israel and along the coastline. There is a chance of local floods, and there will be strong winds, with gusts of up to 65 kilometers an hour. In southern Israel there may be haze. Temperatures will drop again.

Sunday will see intermittent rainfall, mostly in northern Israel and along the coastline, and the rain will lessen somewhat in the evening. There will be no significant change in temperatures.