החטופות ששוחררו הגיעו לכותל המחדש

Sapir Cohen, Yelena Trupanob and Irena Tati, who were freed from Hamas captivity during the recent hostage release deal, arrived at the Western Wall on Tuesday evening to recite prayers of thanksgiving.

Along with dozens of worshipers who were present at the scene, they recited “Mizmor l'Todah” (Psalm 100). Those present then started singing "Shir Lama’alot".

Yelena’s son and Sapir’s boyfriend, Sasha Trupanob, remains in Hamas captivity.