As part of the activities of the security forces to gather intelligence in the Gaza Strip, footage was found in which Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas’ military wing, appears to be in good condition.

In one of the videos, Deif is seen walking and standing on both of his feet, which is contrary to previous estimates in Israel that he was seriously injured during past Israeli attempts to eliminate him.

It appears from the videos that, while Deif is using both his legs, he has a limp.

Deif was listed by Israel’s defense establishment as the most wanted Hamas terrorist, alongside Yahya Sinwar. In 1992, he headed a terrorist squad that kidnapped and slit the throat of IDF soldier Alon Karavani.

He was also responsible for commanding terrorist squads that kidnapped and murdered several IDF soldiers. He is responsible for many attacks that claimed the lives of dozens of civilians.

The Palestinian Authority security forces arrested him several times in recent, but he was released shortly thereafter every time.