IDF soldiers in Gaza managed to reach the home of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Shati shortly after he fled the scene.

The house, one of Sinwar's four houses, was networked with 40 perimeter security cameras. In addition, the house had mirror windows for concealment and additional curtains.

A soldier noticed that the flooring in one of the rooms in the house had a bit of grout missing, which raised his suspicion that something was under there.

The soldier pressed his foot on the floor tiles and a hydraulic double door opened leading to a bunker with escape routes outside.

The forces of Division 162 are currently fighting intensively in the Jabalia area. As part of their activities in the area, the fighters eliminated hundreds of terrorists in battles while directing artillery fire and airstrikes at terrorists in the area and in trapped buildings.

The forces of the division are currently in what is defined as Hamas’s most important center of fighting, both above and below ground. The IDF states that Hamas's headquarters and their northern command as well as military officials in the heart of Gaza city have been attacked and the IDF forces can operate with complete freedom of action.

The central outpost in Jabalia was attacked about 17 times by Division 162. It is a post that connects the Shati area to Jabalia. Documents were found in the area with maps of the towns in the Gaza region with markings of weak points such as schools and dining rooms.

At the same time, one of the main training bases of Hamas was located between Jabalia and the center of Gaza City and intelligence materials were seized which significantly aided the fighting as well as evidence of planning an attack.

In one of the raids on the Rantisi hospital, the soldiers found that hostages had been held underground - but were moved away. During the cleansing and occupation of the neighborhood, the bodies of five civilians and soldiers who were kidnapped and returned to Israel were found.

The IDF states that about a thousand terrorists were killed during the fighting, over 3,000 were taken prisoner – some of whom took part in the murderous massacre by Hamas on Simchat Torah.

As part of the forces' activity in the Jabalia refugee camp, about 500 suspects of terrorist activity surrendered, some of them are identified with the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad and were involved in the attack on communities surrounding Gaza.

Some of the surrendered terrorists barricaded themselves among the civilian population in hospitals and schools, many enemy infrastructures were destroyed, including training complexes, underground and command and control complexes, and rocket production factories.