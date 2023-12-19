Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today (Tuesday) visited the 'Hozrim Lechayim' (restoring to life) rehabilitation center which was established at the Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center for victims of the Hamas massacre of October 7 and the subsequent war.

During the visit, Netanyahu met with civilians who were injured on October 7 and IDF soldiers who were injured in combat in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu heard from the wounded soldiers about the fierce battles they waged against the Hamas terrorists, and they updated him on their medical condition and the recovery and rehabilitation process they are currently facing.

Netanyahu said at the end of the visit: "Thank you to the medical team that works miracles. There is a combination of miracles and supreme heroism here, the likes of which I don't think have been seen anywhere. These are real heroes who are coming back to life."

He added: "The lives of our soldiers is what is at the forefront of my mind. These are the orders we give - to safeguard their lives and do everything so that they can fight and be protected. This is what we did and this is what we will continue to do. There are none more precious than them. True heroes."

Sheba Medical Center Deputy Director-General Prof. Arnon Afek said: "At Sheba, most of the war wounded are currently treated in the inpatient wards and in the 'Hozrim Lechayim' rehabilitation center that was established at the beginning of the war. We will continue to take them in and provide them with the best medical care until we bring them back to life."

credit: חיים צח / לע״מ

