תיעוד מפעילות כוחות אוגדה 162 בג׳באליא דובר צה"ל

The 162nd Division of the IDF is currently engaged in military operations in the Jabaliya area in Gaza. As part of their activities in the area, the soldiers eliminated many hundreds of terrorists in encounters and battles while directing artillery fire and airstrikes at terrorists in the area.

As part of several special operations carried out by the division, five bodies of soldiers and hostages were recovered and returned.

Now the forces of the division are operating in what has been called 'Hamas' most important center of gravity', both on the ground and underground.

In one Hamas outpost in Jabaliya, soldiers from the division found documents with maps of the Israeli communities in the Gaza Envelope and on them with markings of vulnerable points such as schools and dining rooms.

At the same time, one of the main Hamas training bases was located between Jabaliya and the center of Gaza City, and intelligence materials were seized that significantly aided the Israeli forces in the course of the battles.

In one of the raids on the Rantisi hospital, it emerged that hostages were being held underground at the hospital - but were moved away before IDF forces entered the complex. During combat activities in the surrounding neighborhood, the bodies of five civilians and soldiers who were kidnapped on October 7 were found and returned to Israel.

The IDF stated that about a thousand terrorists have been killed during the fighting in Jabaliya, over 3,000 were taken prisoner in Gaza- some of whom took part in the massacre on Simchat Torah.

About 500 terrorist suspects surrendered in the Jabaliya area, many of whom were confirmed to be affiliated with the Hamas or Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations, and some of whom were confirmed to have taken part in the October 7 massacre.

Some of the surrendered terrorists barricaded themselves among the civilian population in hospitals and schools. During the soldiers' operations, much enemy infrastructures was destroyed, including training complexes, underground and command and control complexes, and factories for the production of rockets.

credit: דובר צה"ל

