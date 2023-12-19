IDF soldiers raided a Nukhba Force terrorist's home in Gaza and found equipment belonging to Yad Sarah that had been looted during the attack on the Gaza surrounding communities on October 7 (Simchat Torah).

The equipment, including a new wheelchair, mattress and motor for bed sores, sanitary equipment and more, all stamped with the Yad Sara symbol, was immediately transferred to Yad Sarah representatives who thoroughly disinfected and repaired the items, so that they could be loaned again for public use.

Golan Lamenatzeach, director of Yad Sarah’s southern region, said that during the massacre, Yad Sarah had lost valuable equipment that was looted and burned by the terrorists in the surrounding area.