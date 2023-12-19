תיעוד: פשיטה של כוח מגדוד הסיור 6551 בעזה דובר צה"ל

As part of the operations of troops from the 162 Division in the areas of Al-Atatra and Jabaliya, weapons production sites and a storage facility containing a large stockpile of armaments were uncovered. The soldiers located missiles, rockets, and explosives inside a building.

During the operation, the soldiers conducted targeted raids on the residences of terror operatives, where they located weapons, maps of significant tunnel routes, and intelligence findings.

While scanning a building, a rocket lathe was discovered with hundreds of missiles and a truck intended for their transportation to launchers.

In recent weeks, the battalion's soldiers carried out ambushes and eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area. Yesterday, in one of the battles, SGM (res.) Daniel Yaakov Ben Harush was killed in action. After the battle, his team continued fighting and carrying out their missions in the area.