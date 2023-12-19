New footage of the Oct. 7th massacre was published this morning by Channel 12 News, showing a disturbing moment of the incident.

Dozens of combat teams that were rushed to the scene stood outside the gates of Kibbutz Be'eri and waited for orders, as opposed to aiding residents besieged in their houses by Hamas.

The footage shows IDF forces standing by as smoke rises from the houses of the kibbutz while a tank fires shells toward houses in an attempt to kill Hamas terrorists. The tank fire mildly injured at least one resident, but it is unclear if it killed any terrorists.

Residents of the kibbutz commented: "At around 6:10 p.m., I saw a force of hundreds of soldiers, fully equipped, with Border Police vehicles. I personally approached every officer I saw from the rank of Master Sergeant and up, and when I asked them who was the incident commander, they answered 'I'm only in charge of these five or ten soldiers.' No one knew who was running the whole incident; it was complete chaos instead of order. I told them they were slaughtering families, but no one was listening."