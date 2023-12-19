Jewish comedian Jerry Seinfeld landed in Israel on Monday.

Upon his arrival, Seinfeld and his family came to the families' headquarters for an emotional meeting with representatives of the families of the hostages as well as hostages who returned from Hamas captivity.

Seinfeld told the families that he feels a deep commitment to raising awareness around the world about the issue of the hostages, whose lives are in immediate danger.

According to those present, Seinfeld and his family were very moved by the hostages' stories, and it was evident that they were deeply affected by the experiences they heard from the family members and the released hostages.

The Families’ Headquarters commented: “We thank the Seinfeld family for their moving visit to the families’ headquarters and their unwavering support for the families of the hostages. We are confident that their support will be a significant and important step in our shared mission to bring about the immediate and safe return home of all the hostages.”