The IDF has destroyed the house of Osama Beni Fadel in the town of Aqraba near Shechem. Osama was the terrorist who killed Shai Nigreker, 60, and Aviad Nir, 28, in Huwara.

Approximately a week ago, the appeal by the terrorist's family to cancel the demolition was rejected. The terrorist himself was arrested a month ago after a lengthy manhunt.

Attorney Ofir Steiner of the Honenu legal advocacy organization, who represents the family of the victims, commented: "Demolishing terrorists' homes is a significant deterrent step. The Supreme Court did well to reject the appeal against the demolition of the terrorist's house. We were disappointed to read the verdict by Justice Kabub, who was in the minority and believed that even during wartime, and regardless of the urgent and significant timing, he should not budge from his position against demolishing terrorists' homes, which is in complete opposition to the position of the security services. The October 7th massacre must echo within the Supreme Court."

Approximately three months ago, Shai and Aviad were murdered while washing their car in a car wash in the Samaria town of Huwara. A terrorist walked into the business, noticed them, and began firing at them.

During the deliberations, the prosecution called for immediate and complete demolition of the house, and the terrorist's family, represented by attorney Leah Tzamel, called exclusively for the terrorist's room to be sealed.