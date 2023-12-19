A survey by the Israel Democracy Institute that was published on Tuesday found that the large majority of Israelis, 69% of respondents, believe that elections should be held immediately at the end of the war.

The data shows that 51% of those who consider themselves right-wing supported elections immediately after the war, as well as 85% of centrists and an absolute majority of left-wing voters.

28% of respondents answered that they have yet to decide which party to vote for if the elections will be held after the war.

Left-wing voters were the least likely to vote for the party that they voted for in the last election cycle, while those who voted for the Arab parties were the most likely. With that said, the majority of the respondents said they would vote for the same party that they voted for in the past or a party in the same bloc.

Participants were also asked about the chance that Israel would reach the goals it set for the war. 71.5% of the Jewish public answered that the probability of destroying Hamas, both politically and militarily, is high, while only about a third (35.5%) estimated that the probability of returning all of the hostages was high. 64% of the respondents believe that Israel does not have a set plan for the Gaza Strip after the war.

62% of the Jewish public believe that the criticism and protests against Israel in the world stem from antisemitism and hatred of Israel. 39% classified Israel's public relations since October 7th as bad or very bad.