The IDF has cleared for publication the names of two fallen IDF soldiers whose families have been notified:

Master sergeant (res.) Daniel Yacov Ben Harosh, 31, from the town of Alon, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Captain (res.) Rotem Yoseff Levy, 24, from Oranit, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

In addition, two soldiers from the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade were seriously injured on Monday night in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.