A poll published on Channel 12 News on Monday night shows that if elections were to be held today, Benny Gantz's party would receive 37 seats, compared to 18 seats for the Likud.

Yesh Atid wins 15 seats, Shas 11, Yisrael Beytenu 9, Otzma Yehudit 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al, and Meretz and Ra'am each win 5 seats.

The Religious Zionist Party led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Balad and Labor remain below the electoral threshold. Labor is set to soon hold primaries for its Knesset slate and the position of party chairman, in place of Merav Michaeli who has announced that she will step down.

The poll finds that the coalition that currently makes up the government, and without Gantz’s National Unity Party, wins only 44 seats. The opposition, including National Unity and without Hadash-Ta'al, wins 71 seats.

In the poll, which was conducted by the Midgam institute in collaboration with iPanel, the participants were asked: "If Knesset elections were held today, and a party led by Naftali Bennett and a party led by Yossi Cohen were running, and the Labor and Meretz parties would run in a unified slate led by Yair Golan, and the other parties remained unchanged, which party would you vote for?"

In this scenario, the National Unity Party led by Gantz leads with 23 seats, the Likud led by Benjamin Netanyahu is second with 15 seats, and the party led by Naftali Bennett comes in third with 13 seats. Further down the list - Shas maintains its strength with 11 seats, and Yesh Atid wins 10.

Labor and Meretz led by Yair Golan, and a party led by Yossi Cohen, each win 9 seats. United Torah Judaism and Otzma Yehudit win 7 seats each, Yisrael Beytenu wins 6 seats, and the Arab parties Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am win 5 seats each. Here too, the Religious Zionist Party and Balad remain below the electoral threshold.

In addition, the participants were asked if they support or oppose the transfer of power of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority the day after the war. 19% of respondents support the transfer of power of the Strip to the Palestinian Authority, 54% oppose the idea and 27% answered "I don't know".

Among those who define themselves as right-wing, 9% support the transfer of Gaza to the PA, compared to 73% who are opposed to the idea. Among those who define themselves as center-left, 34% support the transfer of Gaza to the PA and 27% oppose it.