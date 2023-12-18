A soldier from the IDF's Yahalom special forces unit was injured by a grenade in a face-to-face engagement with terrorists. The engagement was captured on his helmet camera. He recounts the experience in person for the first time.

The engagement took place at point-blank range in a building in the Shajiya region of Gaza. The soldier fought on despite his wounds and killed the two terrorists engaging him. He is currently recovering from his injuries in hospital care.

הלוחם שנפצע בהתקלות מדבר לראשונה דובר צה"ל

"The first terrorist came at me. I fired a volley and he fell towards me," the soldier recounts. "I knew they knew I was there. Another grenade came at me, and I pulled back to a corner and it exploded. I spotted the second terrorist pulling out another grenade and fired a volley at him. I realized there were no more terrorists in the immediate area, and collapsed."

The IDF published the footage from his helmet camera last week, showing him killing the two terrorists despite being injured.

"During the fight for Shajiya, a Yahalom combat engineering soldier came face to face with two terrorists at point-blank range. After killing one terrorist and being injured by a grenade thrown at him, the soldier acted calmly, engaged in a firefight, and pushed to engage and eliminate another terrorist that was in the building," the IDF stated at the time.