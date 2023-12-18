The Hamas terrorist organization this evening (Monday) published a video of three of its hostages in an act of psychological warfare against the State of Israel and its citizens.

The video is the first sign of life from Amiram Cooper, Haim Peri and Yoram Metzger since October 7, when they were kidnapped during Hamas' attack on southern Israel.

In the video, the three recite words dictated to them by their Hamas captors: "We are the generation that built the country, we participated in building the army, and I don't understand why we are here. We don't need to be victims of air force bombings."

Hamas played in the background a Hebrew song with the lyrics 'do not cast me away in my old age,' (Psalms 71:9).

Roni, the son of Yoram Metzger, said in response to the video: "It's difficult to see him now, he looks so much older. He is a smiling and healthy person who often talks and tells jokes. He looks very old, unkempt and extremely thin."

Meanwhile, White House spokesman John Kirby said that no new deal for the release of hostages who are in Gaza is expected in the immediate future.

Hamas has released several videos over the last few months of hostages being forced to criticize Israel's response to their kidnapping and military actions in Gaza as part of its campaign of psychological warfare.

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari called the latest video an act of “atrocious terror.”

“It shows the cruelty of Hamas against elderly civilians, innocents, who require medical attention. The world must work to allow medical aid and to verify their conditions,” Hagari said. “Our hearts are with the hostages and their families at every moment."

“Haim, Yoram, and Amiram, I hope you can hear me this evening. You should know that we are doing everything to return you home safely. We will not rest until you return," he said.