The IDF accused the Hezbollah terrorist organization of launching attacks at Israel from UN sites and positions of the Lebanese military.

Since October 7th, Hezbollah has carried out hundreds of attacks on Israel, including rocket, anti-tank missile and UAV attacks on communities and military positions in northern Israel. To date, five Israeli civilians have been killed in these attacks and 80,000 civilians in northern Israel have evacuated their homes.

The IDF stated: "By continuing to operate and fire projectiles and UAVs from southern Lebanon at Israel, Hezbollah is violating UN Security Council Resolution 1701."

"Moreover, Hezbollah has carried out many of these attacks from areas near UN positions and Lebanese Armed Forces compounds. This demonstrates Hezbollah’s blatant abuse of the international and national institutions responsible for security in southern Lebanon.

"While Hezbollah continues to violate UNSCR 1701, the IDF will continue to defend Israel's northern border from any threat," the IDF stated.

On Monday afternoon, multiple launches from Lebanon toward different locations along the northern border were identified.

Furthermore, following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel regarding the infiltration of a hostile aircraft earlier this afternoon, it was determined that the sirens were activated due to rockets launched from Lebanon. IDF artillery struck the sources of the launches.

IAF fighter jets struck a series of Hezbollah terror targets, including terrorist infrastructure, a launch post and a military site.

In addition, earlier today, IDF soldiers identified and struck terrorists in an area known to be used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.