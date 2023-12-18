The names of two IDF soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza were cleared for publication this evening (Monday), after their families were informed of their passing.

Captain Yarin Gahali, 22, from Rehovot, commanded a platoon in the Givati Brigade and was killed in battle in southern Gaza. He was posthumously promoted from Lieutenant to Captain.

Captain Netanel Silberg (Res.), 33, from Na'ama, a team commander in the Yahalom Engineering Unit, was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Monday, the IDF cleared for publication that Sergeant First Class (Res.) Lidor Yosef Karavani, 23, from Eilat, who was a soldier in Engineering Battalion 8163 of the Southern Command, fell in battle on Sunday in the northern Gaza Strip.

A reservist from the 551st Brigade was seriously wounded in the battle. He was taken for medical treatment at a hospital, and his family was informed.

On Monday morning, the IDF cleared for publication the names of four fallen soldiers whose families have been notified.

Sergeant First Class Urija Bayer, 20, from Ma'lot Tarshiha, who served in the Maglan reconnaissance unit, died of serious injuries sustained in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip on December 14.

Sergeant First Class Liav Aloush, 21, from Gedera, who served in the Duvdevan unit, was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Master Sergeant Etan Naeh, 26, from Kibbutz Sde Eliyahu, who served in the Duvdevan unit, was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Master Sergeant Tal Filiba, 23, from Rehovot, who served in the Yahalom unit, was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

In addition, a soldier from the Duvdevan unit was seriously injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Since the war began on October 7th, 461 IDF soldiers have fallen.