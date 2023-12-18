A terrorist from Hamas' "Nukhba Force" and a terrorist who participated in the October 7 massacre were captured in a school in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza.

The terrorists were captured during a raid on the school on Friday by soldiers from the IDF's 401st Brigade. During the battle, many Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists holed up in the school were killed or captured. The captured terrorists were turned over to Unit 504 of the Intelligence Directorate.

Earlier, the IDF announced that the 252nd Division has completed its operation in Beit Hanoun in Gaza, which has taken the last few weeks. The division destroyed the main tunnels in the area and killed terrorists.

Infantry, armor, engineering forces, and fire support from the 252nd Division were used to defeat the Beit Hanoun Brigade of Hamas, including taking over command centers and outposts of the terrorist organization, among them schools and public buildings in which tunnel entrances and munitions were found.

The Division killed numerous terrorists and destroyed munitions depots, rocket launchers aimed at Israel, and underground command centers that served Hamas. The underground infrastructure used by Hamas in the area was significantly damaged, and both tunnel entrances and central portions of the tunnels were destroyed.

This afternoon, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Danial Hagari addressed the lengths the IDF goes to in order to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza.

“We abort attacks when we see unexpected civilian presence. We choose the right munition for each target — so it doesn't cause unnecessary damage,” Admiral Hagari said. “Hamas sees civilian death as a strategy, we see it as a tragedy — which is why we use many measures to try and minimize the civilian harm and suffering — that is the tragic reality — in this war that Hamas started.”

"We warn civilians before attacks, whenever possible. We also recommend civilians to temporarily move away from areas of intense fighting," he said. “Our intent is to defeat Hamas and secure the release of our hostages. The tragic suffering of civilians in Gaza — is not our intent.”

