Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met this afternoon (Monday) with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

Also participating in the meeting on the Israeli side were Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil.



For the American side the meeting was attended by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Brown, Secretary Austin's Chief of Staff Kelly Magsamen and Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Israel Stephanie Hallett.



An expanded meeting with the members of the War Cabinet will be held after the current meeting.

Earlier, Secretary Austin concluded a bilateral meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

At the meeting, which was held in Gallant's office at the MOD Headquarters in Tel Aviv, Secretary Austin was joined by the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Charles Brown.

On the Israeli side, Minister Gallant was joined by the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Director General of the MoD, Head of the IDF's Operations Directorate, Head of the IDI, Head of COGAT, and additional senior officials in the defense establishment.

Austin landed in Israel on Monday morning after leaving for a Mideast trip Saturday night.

“I’m headed to Israel, Bahrain, and Qatar to underscore US commitments to strengthening regional security and stability, and working with partners and allies to advance defense capabilities,” he wrote on X at the time.