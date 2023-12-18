The 252nd Division of the IDF has completed its operation in Beit Hanoun in Gaza, which have taken the last few weeks. The division destroyed the main tunnels in the area and killed terrorists.

Infantry, armor, engineering forces, and fire support from the 252nd Division were used to defeat the Beit Hanoun Brigade of Hamas, including taking over command centers and outposts of the terrorist organization, among them schools and public buildings in which tunnel entrances and munitions were found.

The Division killed numerous terrorists and destroyed munitions depots, rocket launchers aimed at Israel, and underground command centers that served Hamas. The underground infrastructure used by Hamas in the area was significantly damaged, and both tunnel entrances and central portions of the tunnels were destroyed.

מחבלים יוצאים מהמנהרה ומחוסלים צילום: דובר צה"ל

As part of the operation, the Harel Brigade and special forces discovered central sections of the Beit Hanoun Brigade's tunnel network which were built in the urban center of the city between the city hall, a mosque, a soccer field, and a kindergarten. In the same area a training facility was located, including a firing range for training with laser sites.

As part of the operations in the area, Israeli forces identified two terrorists emerging from a tunnel and joining two others who were moving in a vehicle towards them. The Israeli forces rapidly directed an IAF aircraft to kill the terrorists.