Binyamin shooting attack: Yishai Cohen, a reservist who was on an overnight leave after an extensive period in the Gaza Strip and whose wife was moderately wounded when terrorists opened fire on them, prevented the results of the attack from being much worse.

As Cohen drove and noticed gunfire, he returned fire with his weapon and managed to chase away the assailants, saving his month-old infant son, who was next to his wife and was unharmed.

Yishai's brother-in-law, and the brother of the wounded victim, was one of the soldiers involved in blocking roads during the pursuit of the terrorists who perpetrated the attack.

Another one of his brothers-in-law, an officer in the Maglan Unit, was wounded during the October 7th attack and later returned to the battlefield and is currently fighting in Kan Yunis.

Tamar Amar, the mother of Mivaseret, who was wounded in the attack, recounted: "My daughter, her husband, and their month-and-a-half-old son left the house in my car to hang out after her husband came for a short vacation from Gaza after nearly two months in reserve duty. A car with terrorists cut them off and shot ten rounds at them. My daughter, who sat in the back with the baby, was wounded by the gunfire, and my son-in-law, who was carrying a weapon, fired at the terrorists from inside the vehicle after my daughter asked him to continue driving quickly and not to leave the car since she was wounded. The terrorists left the car and approached their car, and then my son-in-law shot at them. His shooting caused them not to confirm their kill. I don't want to think what would have happened if he wouldn't have had a weapon."

The couple's car was hit with at least ten rounds outside the town of Ateret. They continued driving to the entrance of the town, where MDA EMTs and paramedics treated Mivaseret and took her to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Yesha Council CEO Shira Livman, and her husband, Israel (whose nephew Eliyakim Livman is a hostage in Gaza), were on their way to Jerusalem Monday morning after paying a condolence call to the Ben Bashet family in Neve Tzuf when Arab terrorists fired at an Israeli car in front of them, near the community of Ateret.

Livman said: "We were on our way to Jerusalem after paying a condolence call to the family of Col. Yitzhak Ben Bashet HY”D, who died on Dec. 14. After we passed the community of Ateret, we heard gunshots from the side of the road. Terrorists targeted a young family driving in front of us. The mother was moderately wounded in the attack, but thank G-d the husband and one-and-a-half-month-old baby were unharmed."

"The State of Israel and the nations of the world must understand that in Judea and Samaria, the enemy is still trying to raise its head and attack. We are alert and see the IDF operating non-stop in all areas of Judea and Samaria, and we ask the army to continue to act with a strong hand and with all the means at their disposal. And to our neighbors, I say especially this morning: We will not give in to terrorism. We will continue to live here and prosper in all areas in the land of our ancestors."