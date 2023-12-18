Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) on Monday afternoon completed a bilateral briefing with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

At the meeting, which was held in Gallant's office at the MOD Headquarters in Tel Aviv, Secretary Austin was joined by the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Charles Brown.

On the Israeli side, Minister Gallant was joined by the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Director General of the MoD, Head of the IDF's Operations Directorate, Head of the IDI, Head of COGAT, and additional senior officials in the defense establishment.

Austin landed in Israel on Monday morning after leaving for a Mideast trip Saturday night.

“I’m headed to Israel, Bahrain, and Qatar to underscore US commitments to strengthening regional security and stability, and working with partners and allies to advance defense capabilities,” he wrote on X at the time.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced details of Austin’s trip, which will also include a visit to the USS Gerald R. Ford, which is underway now in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

“In Israel, Austin will underscore the unwavering US commitment to Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international humanitarian law, and he will also discuss steps Israel is taking to mitigate civilian harm,” the statement said.

“The secretary is also expected to discuss with Israeli military leaders what are to be the next steps in the conflict after an eventual cessation of high-intensity ground operations and airstrikes,” said a senior defense official at the Pentagon.